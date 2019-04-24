Will you bag all the big houses in the Borders?

To mark the release of a new updated illustrative map of the Big Houses in the Borders, a new ‘Bag the Big Houses’ scheme is being launched.

The map was initially produced by the Group in 2017 to highlight their stunning properties and promote what the region has to offer. The updated map now includes: Traquair, Abbotsford, Thirlestane Castle, Floors Castle, Gunsgreen House, Bowhill House and Grounds, Mellerstain House, Monteviot House, Neidpath Castle, Paxton House and Manderston. An online version is available at www.bighousesgroup.com.

A stamp will be issued at each house and once the visitor has collected at least six then they can collect an exclusive Big Houses tote bag as a souvenir.

The map has been designed by Galashiels graphic designer, Winnie Stewart, and illustrator, Diane Lumley, also from the Scottish Borders. It combines illustrations of the grand houses and castles with a custom scale map of the region showing exact locations of each house, road numbers, the Borders railway and stations, cycle and footpaths and other places of interest. It also includes information for each of the houses and castles featured.

Gillian Steele, Chair of the group said: “We know that we have a stunning collection of properties for visitors to experience across the Scottish Borders and we want to encourage people to visit as many as they can, and spend more time here in the beautiful Scottish Borders. We hope it won’t be long before we are celebrating issuing the first of our unique tote bags.”