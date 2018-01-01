Berwickshire News

Police issue an ‘avoid travel’ warning

News
There was plenty of good food, drink, music and dancing at the annual Coldstream pensioners' party held in Coldstream Community Centre last Friday.

Coldstream pensioners’ party time

News
Eyemouth Rotary Club president Dave Holland welcomed Mick Pawley, its latest member. Mick is the husband of Jo Pawley, the clubs district governor nominee, and this is the first husband and wife team in the club.

Eyemouth president welcomes Rotarian Mick on board

News
New recruit for Reiver Recruitment

News

Befriending project looks for new volunteers in 2018

News

World War Two veterans offered free tours to pay respects to fallen comrades

News

Protecting salmon in their nursery stage

News
Barney with vet Robert Young, owner SimonNeil and physio Heather Halton.

Barney proves you can’t keep a good dog down

News
Richard Havers

Rolling Stones biographer’s final chapter

News

QUIZ: The 2017 sporting year

Sport

Bandits gearing up for the season ahead

More Sport

Dingers are delighted with steely showing

Sport

Horn not happy as Rangers are hit with bunch of fives at Elgin

Berwick Rangers

Hero Hogg is simply the best

Sport

Cheesefest is coming to Edinburgh

Cheesefest 2018: A festival for cheese lovers is coming

Whats on
Do you know someone who fits the bill?

Nominate an ‘Unexpected Star’ for new Michael McIntyre TV series

Whats on
The Waverley Bar in Hawick High Street.

Borders boozer’s bungled beer-swilling bid a smash hit online

News

Stop being a stick in the mud...and get down and dirty in it when Tough Mudder returns to Drumlanrig Castle on June 16 and June 17 this year. (Pic: Robert Perry)

Make Scottish charities your New Year resolution

Lifestyle
Chris has still to complete his challenge

Tales of a Wandering Loon: Walking to raise awareness of mental health

Lifestyle
How do you celebrate? Pic: George McLuskie

Quiz: How do they celebrate New Year in these countries?

Lifestyle

Ellie Dalrymple

Success for Ellie at Cowal

News
A aerial view of Eyemouth harbour

New Eyemouth harbour bridge

News
Better rail links for Berwick and between Edinburgh and Newcastle will be discussed at a meeting in Berwick next week.

Berwick’s rail links under discussion

News
