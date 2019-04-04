Fun and crafty activities for kids this Easter

This Easter holiday, local charity Live Borders has some fun activities for children on offer in Coldstream and Duns.

Children visiting Coldstream Museum can find out some cool facts, learn about the displays, and win a tasty Easter treat by taking part in a fun quiz. Lisa Ireland, Museum and Gallery Assistant for Live Borders, said, “We’re inviting children to test their knowledge and have some fun following our Easter Quiz around Coldstream Museum.”

The quiz runs from March 29 to April 22 at Coldstream Museum. Opening hours are Monday - Saturday 9.30am - 12.30pm, 1pm - 4pm, Sunday 2pm - 4pm.

Taking part in the quiz costs £1.50 per child. (No booking necessary).

Meanwhile in Duns, printmaking comes to the library in time for Easter, giving children the chance to create their own unique Easter cards featuring eggs or spring flowers.

“Kids can create their own Easter card using Styrofoam printing to design their own unique Easter egg. They will also get a chance to try out monoprinting spring flowers,” said Andrew Tulloch, Assistant Curator at Live Borders.

Making Styrofoam prints is a fun and easy activity for young children. Prints are made by drawing onto a Styrofoam block with a pencil to create a relief image. Paint or ink is painted or rolled onto the Styrofoam, then paper is placed over the top and lightly pressed with a roller. The process of inking can be repeated to create a limited edition of prints. The perfect cards to send to relatives this Easter!

Live Borders supports lifelong learning and fun activities for children at libraries in the Borders. The printmaking activity takes place as a drop-in session between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on April 12 at Duns Library. The price is £3 per child. For more information, contact Duns Library Contact Centre on 01361 882622 or email: libduns@scotborders.gov.uk.