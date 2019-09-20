Duns Film Club ─ still going strong

Duns Film Club is about to start its third season and is still going strong, which is unusual for a film club in a small town.

It was started in 2017 to provide an alternative selection of world cinema and classic films to the successful A Heart for Duns, Community Cinema at the Volunteer Hall.

The Community Cinema, with its programme of block buster films provided by the Indy Cinema Group, first class film and sound presentation, licensed bar/refreshments, and the all-important friendly communal atmosphere, has become an important source of entertainment and socialising in the town. With such a growing audience of local film fans, it was felt a Film Club would be well placed to offer different kind of cinema experience.

The first programme was a strong mix of world cinema and classics, including films by Akiru Kurosawa, Wim Wender, and Gabriel Axel. The second season entitled, Seven Decades of Cinema, included a diversity of classic films from 1940, The Philadelphia Story and 2018, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In each season the Film Club has premiered and included films from the Scotland- based, award-winning documentary filmmaker Samir Mehanovic whose films revealed the suffering of the extremely poor in India, the fears and hopes of Syrian refugees and the individual stories of banking corruption and fraud victims in Britain.

Celtic Connections is this year’s theme celebrating the contribution Scotland has made to the film industry by showcasing Scottish directors, actors, stories and locations. On 29th September, a vintage version of Kidnapped (1971), with a young Michael Caine and a bevy of foremost British actors, kicks off the new season. The other seven films include: Alfred Hitchcock’s classic The Thirty-nine Steps (1935), the iconic Local Hero (1983) directed and written by Bill Forsyth, The Angel’s Share (2012) directed by Ken Loach, and a ‘cowboy’, Hell or High Water by Scottish director David MacKenzie. Mrs Brown starring Judi Dench, Billy Connolly and Duns Castle (playing Balmoral Castle) is also being screened in celebration of Duns Castle’s 700th centenary.

Linda Gray, a member of the Film Club committee said: “We are really looking forward to our new season, not only because it is a strong programme, but because it will also be screened in the comfort of a newly renovated Volunteer Hall.”

