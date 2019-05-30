Children’s author arrives for wild adventure

Renowned children’s author Abi Elphinstone is seeking inspiration from within the canopy of the ancient trees at Mellerstain House and Gardens this summer.

Abi is joining the growing group of people who are getting ‘back to nature’ and taking to recreational tree climbing.

Later in the summer, Abi will be at Mellerstain for a really big Wild Tree Adventure as part of her research for Jungledrop, the second book in her Unmapped Chronicles series.

Adventurous Abi has also lived with the Kazakh Eagle Hunters in Mongolia, been dog-sledding in the Arctic and soon she will be going up in the world...

Wild Tree Adventures Director, Tim Chamberlain, who will be showing Abi the ropes as they ascend a giant beech tree in the grounds of Mellerstain House & Gardens said: “Climbing trees can be an amazing experience. Your perspective completely changes when you are high in the branches and it’s a chance for contemplation and inspiration. Mellerstain has some amazing, ancient trees and we’re so pleased to be able to share this with Abi. It will be fascinating to see how her experience influences her future work.”

Mellerstain is holding a series of Wild Weekend events (on Sunday, June 9 and Friday, July 26) which include climbing some fantastic beech trees with Tim in the grounds and activities for all ages including tomahawk throwing, archery and air rifles.

To find out more visit www.mellerstain.com/wild-weekends.