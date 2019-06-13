A wealth of local artistic talent on show at Marshall Meadows Hotel

East Seaboard Artists’ summer exhibition is now on show at Marshall Meadows Hotel near Berwick.

The exhibition, which occupies the dining room, the Georgian staircase and music room gallery, featuring artists from east Berwickshire and north Northumberland.

The innovative and varied styles of the artists make this exhibition well worth a visit. From Coldingham-based, prominent, Scottish artist Eric Ritchie to the wonderful Belford artist Sarah Riseborough and Shilbottle’s Helen Stuart, the artistic vision of this exhibition is as extended as its geography.

Visit the hotel before the end of June when the painting Sailing at Dusk (pictured) will move from the exhibition. Photographs cannot replace the power of paint on canvas, capturing the Eyemouth fishing fleet setting sail for the fishing grounds.