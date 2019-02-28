W3L heavyweight champion defends his title at Galashiels

Stars of the Worldwide Wrestling League return to Galashiels with an action-packed event for the whole family to enjoy.

American Wrestling is extremely popular with families and children and the World Wide Wrestling League hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the U.K and abroad.

The event in Galashiels has a line up to be excited about and will feature a huge main event as W3L heavyweight champion, Glenrothes star Johnny Lions will defend the Championship against the controversial “very good” Euan G Mackie.

Johnny Lions, also known as The Tenacious One, who has been wrestling since 2005, has twice been WrestleZone Undisputed Champion. He wanted to be a wrestler since he saw Big Daddy on World of Sport on television.

Also scheduled to appear former Heavyweight Champion, Mike Musso, former Tag Team Champions Jason Reed and Kevin Williams. Fife grappler Jason made his debut 2015 in a tag team championship match with Kevin Williams.

Based in Scotland, W3L have been promoting wrestling around the country for close to 15 years, featuring the very best international wrestlers. They presented their first live wrestling match in September 2003 and have grown steadily ever since.

For more information visit www.W3Lwrestling.com.

This action-packed W3L Wrestling Showdown will be at the MacArts Galashiels on March 3 at 2.30pm.

Tickets £13.50 from www.macarts.scot.

Classic lunchtime drama at the Eastgate

Following a sold-out performance of JM Barrie’s The Twelve Pound Look in February, Rapture Theatre return to Eastgate for the second in a three-part season of lunchtime drama.

The second classic play is Terrence Rattigan’s The Browning Version – a timeless masterpiece of love, regret and the human capacity for change. The play is set in a boys’ public school just after the Second World War. Moving, funny and displaying a profound understanding of the human heart, it’s a play that leaves few with dry eyes by the end.

The Browning Version is at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles at 1pm on Wednesday, March 6. Tickets from www.eastgatearts.com.