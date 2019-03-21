Remarkable life of Nina Simone inspires play

Black Is The Color Of My Voice, a play inspired by the life of Nina Simone, can be seen at St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham on Saturday, April 6.

Biography and fiction merge in this inspiring one-woman show that tells the compelling story of jazz singer and civil rights activist, Mena Bordeaux.

The play follows Mena as she reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father, Mena looks back on her life through a series of flashbacks to explore the men, music, politics, racism, conflicts and decisions that have shaped her journey.

The play includes several Nina Simone classics powerfully performed by the show’s writer and performer, Apphia Campbell.

In 2013, Black Is The Color Of My Voice opened to rave reviews in Shanghai.

It later toured to sell-out venues in New York, London, Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival and beyond.

Apphia Campbell is originally from Florida, later moving to New York where she performed Off-Broadway. In 2009, Apphia moved to Shanghai, China where she sang blues, jazz and pop in various venues and eventually formed her company, Play The Spotlight Theatre Company, to focus on new works and musical pieces. Rev Rob Kelsey commented, ‘This is a hugely exciting opportunity for local audiences to see such an internationally acclaimed performance on their doorstep and we really hope everyone will grab the chance with both hands. Apphia performed on BBC Radio 4 Loose Ends a couple of weeks ago and she sounded phenomenal!’

Performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets £8 from www.highlightsnorth.co.uk.