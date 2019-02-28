A fun filled easter

There are fun-filled days ahead for children aged between 4 and 11, when sport and art collide once again.

Following the success of Live Borders’ previous Holiday Activity Camps, they are coming back for the Easter break.

This time, activities will be taking place in Galashiels (Monday - Friday) over two weeks and Peebles and Kelso (Monday - Friday) for one week each.

A range of activities are on offer from experienced and qualified members of the Live Borders’ team including athletics, crafts, tennis, gymnastics, inflatables, and a disco. There will also be healthy snacks and refreshments to make sure everyone is ready for action.

Everyone who attends will receive a certificate, and one child will be selected at random to win four free tickets to the Fun Box Pirate Party at Galashiels Volunteer Hall on Saturday, June 1.

Graeme Murdoch, Active Communities Manager for the charitable trust, Live Borders, said, “Our previous holiday camps were a huge success and we have used the feedback from parents and children to tailor our programme for the Easter break.

“Kids don’t need to be sporty or arty to take part: they just need to like to have fun. The Camp is all about ‘having a go’, no matter what your age or ability. Ultimately, the aim is to help our kids to be healthier, happier and stronger. We hope to see some familiar faces, but we also can’t wait to meet lots of new participants.”

The Galashiels Holiday Activity Camp run from April 1-5 and April 8-12 at the Queens Leisure Centre (except for Monday when it is at Tweedbank Sports Complex); the Kelso Camp is on April 1-5 at Kelso High School and the Peebles Camps is on April 8-12 at Peebles High School.

All camps start at 8.30am until 5.30pm. There will be a hour’s lunch break and children should come with a packed lunch and suitable refreshments.

Cost is £20.50 per child per day. Bookings can be made online at www.liveborders.org.uk.