Poetry of Violet Jacob set to music by popular folk duo

Folk duo Hector Christie & Chris Edwards play music from their critically acclaimed debut CD Ghaists in the Air at Eyemouth Hippodrome on Friday, May 31.

The album features 12 songs that began their lives as poems by the poet Violet Jacob (1863-1947).

Some already had tunes put to them already by a folk scene that had increasingly begun to adopt Violet’s writings, after Angus singer/songwriter Jim Reid had paved the way with his tune “Norland Wind”. Half the album focuses on pre-existing songs that various musicians had put tunes to (although these had been scattered through a number of albums) whilst the other half have been created by Chris and Hector.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £10.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.