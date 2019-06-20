New community theatre project is planned for Eyemouth

Following the production Get Up and Tie Your Fingers Eyemouth, created with the local community and performed in Eyemouth in 2016 and at Tradfest in Edinburgh in 2017, a new community venture is about to start.

Liz Pavey, senior lecturer in dance, theatre director Fiona MacPherson and musical director Eleanor Logan plan to help the community of Eyemouth and surrounds to craft a brand new production which tells the story of living in Eyemouth today, reflecting on how people’s lives are interwoven with the life of the sea.

Two community workshops will be held this summer. The first one – Stories on the Wind - on Sunday, June 23, from 2-5pm in Eyemouth Parish Church Hall by professional artist and storyteller Jan Bee Brown. The workshop is open to everyone and will be suitable for all ages. No previous experience is necessary. Contact Liz Pavey liz.pavey@northumbria.ac.uk