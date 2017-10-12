Weekend of sacred music, opera & food

Ednam House Hotel and St Andrew’s Church, Kelso, are to host a spring weekend of classic concerts.

As part of the Northumbrian Music Festival: On Tour, each performance will be preceded with a gourmet dinner at Ednam House Hotel, followed by the concert at the church which is next door to the hotel.

Friday, April 6, sees the presentation of a Gala of Sacred Music, where the singers from Much Loved Productions will be performing in the appropriate spiritual setting of St Andrew’s Church.

Here, the audience will be treated to some of the most well-loved and inspiring religious music which will include works by Handel, Mendelssohn and Mozart, and the ambience of the church can only enhance the moving sound.

The Three English Tenors take the stage on Saturday, April 7, with renditions from the masters of grand opera, such as Puccini, Bizet and Verdi, as well as songs from the lighter end of the musical spectrum. Andrew Forbes Lane, Nicholas Sales and Peter Auty, ably accompanied by Nicholas Ransley, who have performed with some of the UK’s great opera houses, will blend powerful voices with amusing tales of life on tour.

Tickets £59 available from www.nmfestival.co.uk.