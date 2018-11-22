Tune up your health, both physical and mental, by joining a choir

Singing is good for you. Anyone of any age can do it. It improves breathing and posture and is great for de-stressing. Not only does singing lift our mood and improve our confidence and self esteem but also singing in a choir has been shown to improve concentration and memory and the ability to learn, so important as we get older. Being in a choir is an opportunity to meet people, make friends and have fun, so come along and join Berwick Male Voice Choir.

They meet on Wednesdays at The Atrium Longridge Towers at 6.30pm. There are no auditions. Contact John on 07802471725, or Ken on 07535356535, or just turn up. Full details at www.berwickmvc.co.uk.

The Choir’s next concert is at St Andrews Wallace Green, Berwick on December 19 at 7.30pm. It is a Christmas Carol Concert full of surprises.