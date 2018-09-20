Top jazz talent plays at Eyemouth Hippodrome

Jazz concerts at Eyemouth Hippodrome are becoming a regular, and very popular, local fixture.

The first concert of the autumn season, the Matt Carmichael Quartet, held on September 7, was a roaring success with the audience.

Next up on September 26 is the welcome return of The Nigel Price Organ Trio, winners of the 2017 Best Small Group in the 2017 British Jazz Awards. The group have long been torch bearers for the live jazz touring circuit in the UK.

They have undoubtedly set the bar high when it comes to the challenge of keeping the touring routes alive, blazing an optimistic trail and leaving the path clear for others to do the same. This is their eighth national tour and a welcome return visit to the Hippodrome with saxophonist, Vasilis Xenopoulos - one of the most accomplished Greek jazz musicians of his generation.

On November 20, the Hippodrome plays host to ARQ, a creative and exciting jazz quintet led by bass player Alison Rayner. Steve Lodder on piano, Deirdre Cartwright on guitar, Diane McLoughlin on saxophones and Buster Birch on drums. The group’s imaginative and assured playing are superbly suited to Rayner’s compositions and reflect a confidence inspired by working intensively together.

One of the legends of jazz, Jim Mullen and his partner, Zoe Francis take a fresh look at the repertoire of iconic American singer-pianist Blossom Dearie on November 7. Blossom was known for her distinctive little-girl-lost tones and was one of the unique jazz voices of the 20th century.

Zoe, who recently released her Remembering Blossom Dearie album to enthusiastic reviews, will be performing a selection of the stylish songs associated with Blossom including Peel me a Grape, I’m Hip and My Attorney Bernie.

Full details of all performances at www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.