Multi-talented Canadian band combines impressive bluegrass with energetic shows

Following their well-received debut visit last year, Canada’s bluegrass band to watch, The Slocan Ramblers, are once again touring the UK.

The band will play at Coldingham village hall on Saturday, November 10 in support of their widely praised, recently released third album Queen City Jubilee.

Rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, with a reputation for energetic live shows and impeccable musicianship, The Slocans have been winning over audiences from RockyGrass to Merlefest and everywhere in between.

The quartet blend lightning fast, devilishly intricate instrumentals with evocative vocals, on songs ranging from fine originals to rowdy old-time numbers. Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.coldingham.info.