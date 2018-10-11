Montréal trio take you on a whirlwind musical journey

Canadian trio Bon Débarras bring their own brand of original French-Canadian-Celtic roots music to Spittal, Berwick.

Comprising of Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault, the band play a fusion of Quebecois folk music that draws on various traditions and global influences. Their inventive and energetic live set features mostly original tunes played on guitar, banjo, fiddle, viola, ukulele, harmonica and Jews harp. They also dazzle audiences with their blazing foot and body percussion - and jigging (a cross between step and tap dancing).

In En Panne de Silence, the group’s genre-blending music brings together traditional French-Canadian music inspired by the music of Irish, Scottish and English settlers, with Aboriginal influences, Innu traditions and rhythmic urban sounds.

Inspired by the music of yesterday whilst tapping into the rhythms of today, this warm-hearted band unite the worlds of music, dance and poetry to create a unique musical evening to raise the village hall roof.

Bon Débarras is the latest in a steady flow of Canadian artists crossing continents to tour with Highlights Rural Touring Scheme through its partnership with Contact East/ Atlantic Presenters Association which allows rural audiences to enjoy the very best of North American talent.

“We wanted to reshape traditional music, to open the structure and allow for improvisation, and to encourage individual expression in a style that for ages has been performed the same way.” said Bon Débarras.

Mike Greener, the Highlights promoter for Spittal, said “We were delighted to have been given the opportunity by Highlights to bring Bon Débarras’ to our venue. Our audiences seem to appreciate music performed by people from all over the world”.

Bon Débarras’ music is joyful stuff, with a compelling energy calling for foot stomping and dancing!

See them perform at BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church), Spittal on Friday, October 19.

Tickets £8/£5 from www.highlightsnorth.co.uk or call 07752403409.