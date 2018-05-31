Love, life and elections from Nashville singer/song-writer

While touring the UK in November 2016, American songwriter Amelia White viewed the bitterly divisive election season back home via the BBC.

Inspired by this she began to complete the songs on her most recent album Rhythm Of The Rain, co-written with Grammy Award winner Ben Glover.

This summer she returns to the UK to perform these songs live including a show at The Tipsy Ghillie, Kelso on June 26.

Rhythm of the Rain was initially released as a nine-song album late in 2017 in the UK as an offering of gratitude to that country for loving her songs and providing a kind of shelter from the tumult back home.

That ocean of separation and her loneliness gave her the necessary distance to paint her picture of the shake-up. White uses observations images and melody to tell her stories.

Music City Roots host and journalist Craig Havighurst wrote “her songs each have some fascinating crystalline shape that invites close attention and touch.”

What separates Amelia White from most other songwriters in the Americana genre is her detail.

Like a short story writer steeped in the gothic humidity of the backroads, White illuminates the ordinary, the magic in the process of creating. She is a rock and roll soothsayer, an East Nashville Cassandra with an Americana gospel shout thicker that the paper-thin illusion of fame and money.

Prepare for a moving and evocative performance. For more information visit www.thetipsyghillie.co.uk.

Delve into Bowhill’s heritage

Visitors can explore the rich heritage of the spectacular Bowhill House Estate in a series of guided tours and talks.

History buffs keen to explore the grand building’s past can join House Guide, Adam Borwick, for the next Heritage Talks session in Bowhill Theatre on Friday, The first of which, on June 1 at 2pm, explores how Walter Francis Montagu Douglas Scott, fifth Duke of Buccleuch developed the stately home. Visitors can learn more about the fifth Duke and his wife, Lady Charlotte-Anne Montagu Douglas Scott, who was recently characterised in ITV’s Victoria, by visiting Bowhill’s Love and Respect in the Victorian Age exhibition. Full details at www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.