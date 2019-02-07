Enigmatic Borders piper Matt Seattle performs The Pipes That Time Forgot

Music is coming to the Borders, but not to a venue normally associated with live music.

Kelso library is set to host a musical evening on Tuesday, March 12 featuring Matt Seattle, an expert Borders Piper.

Matt has performed with a range of international musicians, and had a starring solo role in the performance by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra of the musical commission for the opening of the Waverley Line. Now based in Peebles, Matt has been a musician for over 50 years.

The performance will be John Anderson, My Jo, Toun Piper of Kelso, ‘An amourous wag in his day’ and tunes of the Yetholm Gypsies.

To book tickets, please call 01750 726400, email libraries@liveborders1.org.uk or visit the library.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5.