Comedy and cabaret meets rock and roll at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe

An unique double act, combining high quality musicality and insane mash ups, comes to the Hemelvaart in Ayton on December 15.

Rayguns Look Real Enough, aka Ray Gunn and Luke Reel, takes the best bits of classic rock and pop songs and fuses them together into hilarious new mixes.

The duo favour a punning style of humour with their tongues are wedged firmly in their cheeks as they banter with the crowd and each other.

Using only one guitar, vocals, percussion and the world’s only set of invisible panpipes, they deliver all the peacock strutting bravado of a massive stadium rock show in a space the size of a hatchback!

The premise is simple; Release the tiger, start the party!

Show starts at 7pm. Free admission. Tickets from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.