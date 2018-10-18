Number one selling operatic trio Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’, perform at The Maltings, Berwick on Friday, October 19.

Performing all your favourite jazz and blues classics the group will be joined by local choir Thursday’s Singers in their new show as part of their 15th anniversary tour.

Fresh from their recent chart-topping success with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army which went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart, Scott Ciscon, Jem Sharples and Paul Martin have assembled a fabulous mix of songs in their new show “In Concert With Tenors Unlimited” ranging from opera, pop and crooner classics, as well as old favourites. These include Everything (Michael Buble), Unchained Melody (Righteous Brothers), Nella Fantasia, Recipe For Love (Harry Connick Junior), The Pearl Fishers Duet and Nessun Dorma. The group’s repertoire includes songs written by the group themselves such as “Carry You” composed by Paul Martin in aid of charity Harrison’s Fund.

The trio began in 2003 when Jem and Scott met at an audition. Joined by Paul shortly afterwards they planned their own take on the popular classical genre wanting to expand on the perception of what a 21st century tenor could be.

Tenors Unlimited have performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few. In 2009, they had the honour of singing at the memorial service for the football legend, Sir Bobby Robson. In January, they toured the USA and in March performed in Estonia.

Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre, they bring their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

In Concert With Tenors Unlimited starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.