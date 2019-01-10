A night of live jazz music from the leading UK’s reeds player, Adrian Cox

The Watchtower Gallery in Berwick is delighted to present again The Adrian Cox Quartet.

The Quartet, founded by Adrian in 2012, play an energetic mix of traditional jazz and swing from the 30s onwards, in the styles of Benny Goodman to Ben Webster.

Adrian’s love for the clarinet is eminent in his soulful playing, evident in this fantastic tribute to one of the true legends of jazz, Louisiana born clarinettist Edmond Hall..

Phil Bailey also returns, with his brilliant evocation of the late great Johnny Cash, accompanied by Malcolm Reed on lead guitar.

As guests arrive at the Watchtower, they will be greeted by Russell Brodie singing and playing.

The Adrian Cox Quartet will perform at The Watchtower Gallery on Friday, January 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 on the door.