A night of country music is pure gold with husband and wife duo Fool’s Gold

Fool's Gold, a North East acoustic duo consisting of Carol and Steve Robson, are coming to BURC (formerly St Paul's Church), Main Street, Spittal, Berwick on March 1.
Consisting of Carol and Steve Robson, the pair are folk-ish, without being traditional and they play a variety of instruments during their shows - guitars, flute, whistles, bass and ukulele feature regularly.

They reveal the stories behind the songs, the histories and mysteries, tragedies and romances that gave rise to original and very well-known songs.

A Fool’s Gold show is rooted in music but is much more than just a concert performance, there is live music, story and projected visuals which weave a fascinating show.

Come along to BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church), Spittal on March 1 at 7.30pm.

Expect to sing, laugh and have a great time. Tickets £8 from www.beboxoffice.com.