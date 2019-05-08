DunsPlayFest off to a promising start

Lady Bracknall (Kate Lester) officially opened the eight day festival of performance and fun as DunsPlayFest got off to a wonderful start with the grand opening fancy dress party.

The Volunteer Hall, Duns, had a complete makeover for the event: metres and metres of colourful organza draped from the ceiling, vases of flowers, an eclectic mix of tables, comfy sofas and chairs, a place to sit, eat, drink and discuss the new plays, plus children and community events. There are informal performance spaces for musicians, storytellers, workshops and discussions plus a main stage area for 20 plays and cabaret performances.

Kate Lester, Duns Player, opens DunsPlayFest as Lady Bracknall from The Importance of Being Ernest.

The festival finishes on May 11, with a family ceilidh but up until then there are still plenty of plays, workshops, films and community events to enjoy.

Thursday, May 9: 2-5pm A gathering of story-tellers; 5-6.15pm Film show: On the Move; 6.30pm Whodunnit Workshop. How to write suspense fiction; 7pm One-act play Somethin for Nothin; 9pm Cabaret performance Yes/No and Rebel Cello.

Friday, May 10: 2pm-5.30pm Workshop Creative Writing; 6pm Talk: How do you actually write a play?; 7pm One-act play Margarets; 9pm Music: Sing, Song Night

Saturday, May 11: 11am-1pm Playwriting workshop; 2pm One-act play Better at the Strath; 7pm ceilidh with The Coostie Folk.