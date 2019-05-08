DunsPlayFest off to a promising start

Lady Bracknall (Kate Lester) officially opened the eight day festival of performance and fun as DunsPlayFest got off to a wonderful start with the grand opening fancy dress party.
The Volunteer Hall, Duns, had a complete makeover for the event: metres and metres of colourful organza draped from the ceiling, vases of flowers, an eclectic mix of tables, comfy sofas and chairs, a place to sit, eat, drink and discuss the new plays, plus children and community events. There are informal performance spaces for musicians, storytellers, workshops and discussions plus a main stage area for 20 plays and cabaret performances.
The festival finishes on May 11, with a family ceilidh but up until then there are still plenty of plays, workshops, films and community events to enjoy.
Thursday, May 9: 2-5pm A gathering of story-tellers; 5-6.15pm Film show: On the Move; 6.30pm Whodunnit Workshop. How to write suspense fiction; 7pm One-act play Somethin for Nothin; 9pm Cabaret performance Yes/No and Rebel Cello.
Friday, May 10: 2pm-5.30pm Workshop Creative Writing; 6pm Talk: How do you actually write a play?; 7pm One-act play Margarets; 9pm Music: Sing, Song Night
Saturday, May 11: 11am-1pm Playwriting workshop; 2pm One-act play Better at the Strath; 7pm ceilidh with The Coostie Folk.