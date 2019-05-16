choir’s spring concert concert

On Saturday, May 18, Berwick Arts Choir will be performing its spring concert in the atmospheric and historic surroundings of Berwick Parish Church.

The concert is unusual in that it features two beautiful requiems – a better-known one by Maurice Duruflé and a more modern work, Requiem Canticorum, by James Whitbourn.

Duruflé’s requiem is one of only a handful of compositions by this talented composer. His interpretation reflects Gregorian chant rather than the more operatically inspired requiems of Verdi and Berlioz.

Whitbourn’s requiem is not a formal requiem mass but a commemorative set of choral movements inspired by the texts of the mass.

Both these works will be accompanied on the organ by Joseph Beech, Assistant Master of the Music at St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Whitbourn requiem features a haunting and meditative soprano saxophone accompaniment to be played by well-known and accomplished local musician Sam Lord. Two talented soloists will also be performing with the choir - mezzo-soprano Tamsin Davidson, again known to many people locally, and baritone Liam McNally, a recent graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music.

The concert is directed by Musical Director Catherine Fish who joined the choir in 2010 on the retirement of Stewart McCormick.

In addition, the concert will feature music by Fauré, Saint-Saëns, Albinoni and Madeleine Dring. Much to look forward to!

Berwick Arts Choir Summer Concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets £10 (under 18s free) are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk, Grieve’s Stationers, Berwick or on the door.

For more information about the choir visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk.