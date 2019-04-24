Baltic Crossing rock folk music at Eyemouth Hippodrome

Top Northumbrian-Scandinavian band Baltic Crossing bring their youthful energy and award-winning performance to Eyemouth Hippodrome on April 30.

Baltic Crossing, made up of award-winning, virtuosic, traditional musicians from Finland, Denmark and the UK - Ian Stephenson, Andy May, Esko Järvelä, Antti Järvelä and Kristian Bugge, bring fiery Scandinavian tunes, bubbling Northumbrian pipes and a driving guitar to the folk music of Europe.

Baltic Crossing, formed in 2004, have performed in over 20 countries and were the first folk act nominated for the prestigious ECHO concert series.

The group’s dynamic stage presence and funny anecdotes promise a foot-stomping fun night out. Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.