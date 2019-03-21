Pens at the ready - local writers wanted

Local writers are being invited by charity Live Borders to enter their work for the chance to be published in the internationally respected literary magazine, Eildon Tree.

The magazine is dedicated to publishing new work, poetry and short stories by new and emerging writers from Scotland, with a focus on the Scottish Borders. It also features reviews of plays, books, poetry and interviews from the Borders and beyond.

The next issue of Eildon Tree, due out in May as part of Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival, will feature submissions on the theme of ‘Connected’.

The editors would like to invite submissions from anyone who has experienced mental health issues and would encourage them to submit their work, even if they are new to writing.

Writers may submit a maximum of four poems, stories or articles up to 3,000 words each, which should be accompanied by a brief biography, up to 40 words.

Artwork and photography on the theme of ‘Connection’ is also welcome.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, March 22.

Entries should be sent to: eildontree@liveborders1.org.uk. More details at www.liveborders.org.uk/ theeildontree andwritersgroups.