Earlston 7 Hawick Linden 58: Defeat for Earlston against league champions

A ten try victory ensured Hawick Linden, newly crowned East League 2 champions, continued their winning ways against Earlston at the Haugh.

A storming run from Shane Donnelly led to Macaulay Parker giving the scoring pass to Colville for the first touchdown after 10 minutes.

Craig Glendinning’s run from his own half ended as he found Graeme Anderson in support who rounded off with Kieran Murphy converting.

Three minutes later it was Ryan Renwick who finished off as Murphy slotted the extras before Lewis Stormont then scored the bonus point try and the visitors were 24-0 up after 20 minutes.

Colville scored the fifth tryand, as the game approached the break, then went over for his hat-trick before an Anderson run led to Colville scoring his fourth of the day and 21st of the season. Murphy’s conversion stretched the lead to 43 points at the interval.

Earlston went over for a try in the second half as Steven Cessford charged on and stretched to the line with Chris Shand converting.

James Rowley and Liam Sharkey then went over, with the latter grabbing himself two – including the game’s last. From an attacking line out, Euan Wood tidied up and Sharkey broke several tackles before touching down for 58-7.