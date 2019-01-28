Berwick 75 Hawick Harlequins 0: League leaders destroy reigning champions

Fortress Scremerston is no longer a hope but a reality after this convincing 75-0 Berwick win over last year’s champions Hawick Quins.

After five minutes a powerful run from Aidan Rosie saw him plant the ball down over the touchline. Andrew Skeen continued his recent good kicking with the conversion and Berwick were 7-0 up.

Soon it was 14-0 as the pack took it in turns to pummel the Hawick defence before second row Scott Owens ran a good supporting line to take an offload and to gallop over the line. The conversion was kicked by Skeen and after only ten minutes Berwick were in front by two tries.

After 15 minutes Aidan Rosie claimed his second try and this too came after strong interplay from the forwards before the backs took it on with Rosie scoring. The conversion was added for 21-0.

Gareth Hill continued his scoring form by claiming the bonus point clinching try on 19 minutes as he finished off in tight conditions after some clever running. The conversion was added on the 20-minute mark and Berwick were in front 28-0. Hill then added his second try quick step and touch down. The conversion was missed.

Hill claimed his hat-trick by half time and this was all down to his individual brilliance with him intercepting the ball inside his own half before setting off on one of his trademark mazy runs to run it in. With Skeen adding the conversion Berwick finished the half 40-0 up.

Jack Dalrymple grabbed a try in the second half after Tom Jackson made the initial breakthrough before wisely offloading to his support runner who finished with some style. The conversion from Skeen made it 47-0.

Hawick Quins’ injury woes continued as they then went down to 14 players. Berwick then evened up the numbers as Adam Hardie was adjudged to have knocked it on deliberately before going down to 13 with Cameron Rogerson sent to the sidelines.

This still didn’t slow Berwick down and Jamie Pick made it 54-0. Pick also scored the next one in a similar fashion and the conversion was added for 61-0.

Berwick didn’t just let the clock play down instead they scored a quickfire brace of tries which were created by clever kicking.

The first was scored by Gareth Hill after a well executed cross field kick from Skeen and the final score of the game came when Dalrymple chipped inside and the ball was turned over for Adam Hardie to skip over from a few yards. The conversion was added for a final score of 75-0.