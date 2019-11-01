Young Duns swimmers reach magnificent form in contest

Sunday saw an amazing day of swimming by Duns Amateur Swimming Club’s (ASC) next generation at Peebles’ Stars of the Future Meet.

There were 21 personal bests from 24 swims, medals galore and a demonstration of fantastic team spirit.

The age 10 girls category was made up of Elsie Field, Robyn Clarke and Amelie Spence.

Elise took part in six events, showing real improvement in her 100m individual medley and 50m butterfly races, and was also very happy to be part of the bronze winning relay team.

Robyn, who is in the early stages of competing, gained an impressive hat-trick of personal bests and was also a bronze medal relay winner.

Amelie is a newer member of the squad and took part in three events.

She achieved two solid personal bests and also took home a bronze medal in the relay.

Swimming in the boys’ age 11 events was Iain Haldane, the final member of the bronze winning relay team.

He swam in four events, gaining some impressive personal bests in three of those.

The age 12 girls category saw Charlotte Santini swim in five events, with huge improvement.

She took an amazing 12 seconds off both her 100m back stroke and 100m breast stroke times, and almost seven seconds in her 100m freestyle.

Last, but by no means least was Zico Field, competing in the boys age 12 events.

Five races resulted in five personal bests, three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

A Duns ASC spokesman said: “It was a fantastic day of swimming and the club is incredibly proud of its young superstars.”

The club has also thanked coaches Gordon Webster and Karen Haldane for managing and supporting the team on the day, and Peebles ASC, for hosting a well run and very enjoyable event.