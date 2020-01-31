Standards of Berwickshire pupils’ play reaches the top of the class

The annual Borders Secondary School Championships were recently held at Earlston High School games hall.

Berwickshire High School took nine of the 12 titles available while Earlston High School took two, with the remaining title going to Eyemouth High School.

With over 40 entries from six of the region’s secondary schools, it was always going to be a busy day of competition.

The event began with the singles tournaments before the level doubles and later the final matches.

The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton from these fine young players was, at times, simply breathtaking.

The committee, parents and helpers rallied round doing teas, coffees and cakes, selling raffle tickets, scoring games and running the competition from the technical table.

Large tournaments such as this take a lot of organising behind the scenes – possibly more than people realise – which is all done on a voluntary basis.

Everyone who helped the event run smoothly and made it a success on the day was thanked by Gordon McLean.

Audrey Rae worked in the kitchen; Pearl Ford, Lynn Rhind, Myra Younger and Christine Wylie helped run the tournament from the technical table.

Gordon McLean, Dave Burns, Leona Rhind and David Rhind scored the finals.

Gordon McLean, with help from Pete Hardie, prepared the pools to ensure the championships ran smoothly on the day.

Photographs and videos from the tournament have been added to the Borders Badminton group’s Facebook page and website.

The Borders Primary Schools Badminton Championships will be held on Saturday, February 22 at Earlston High School.

Players are required to enter the competition through their schools and they should speak to their head of PE to ensure they are entered.

Players must be affiliated to Badminton Scotland through their school.

Results:

Under 14s, boys singles – 1 Calum Landon (BHS), 2 Innes Cormack (PHS).

Girls singles – 1 Eilidh Patterson (BHS), 2 Ellen Massie (BHS).

Boys doubles – 1 Olly Langley & Calum Landon (BHS).

Girls doubles – 1 Erin Doyle & Millie McManus (BHS), 2 Eilidh Patterson & Ellen Massie (BHS).

Under 16s, boys singles – 1 Finlay Rhind (BHS), 2 Kieran Burns (BHS).

Girls singles – 1 Gemma Fullerton (EHS), 2 Chloe Blaikie (HHS).

Boys doubles – 1 Finlay Rhind & Kieran Burns (BHS), 2 Daniel Ritchie & Robert Derries (BHS).

Girls doubles – 1 Heather Brown & Sofia Mazzoni (BHS).

Under 19s, boys singles – 1 Isaac Weir (BHS), 2 Aiden Ferrier (PHS).

Girls singles – 1 Jodie Black (EyHS), 2 Sophie Anderson (EHS).

Boys doubles – 1 Isaac Weir & William Leuty (BHS), 2 Aiden Ferrier & Eden Bal (PHS).

Girls doubles – 1 Gemma Fullerton & Sophie Anderson (EHS).