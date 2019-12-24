Return of cross-Border New Year derby

Duns are set to take on local rivals Berwick at Castle Park on Thursday, January 2 in a return of the traditional cross-border New Year fixture between the clubs.

The match, formerly played on the first Saturday of the New Year, was held annually between 1976 and 2000 before falling into abeyance because of the congested fixture schedules of both clubs.

It has, therefore, been almost exactly 20 years since the last New Year fixture, and both Duns and Berwick will be keen to secure local bragging rights for the next 12 months.

The last time the clubs met at New Year was at Scremerston, three days into the new millennium on January 3, 2000. The result was a 5-5 draw, with Paul Lyons scoring the Duns try.

The match this season kicks off at 3pm, with the bar opening at 1.30 pm. Soup will be served in the clubrooms after the match.

So why not get along to Castle Park next Thursday for what promises to be a cracking derby match?