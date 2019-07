Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are the four obvious names who've done it - but can you name the other six?

1. Roger Federer: 20 majors Since 2003, the Swiss legend (37) has won eight Wimbledons, six Australian Opens, five US Opens and a French Open.

2. Rafael Nadal: 18 majors The Spanish clay court phenomenon (33) has won a staggering 12 French Opens as well as three US Opens, two Wimbledons and an Australian Open.

3. Novak Djokovic: 15 majors The Serbian great (32) has an incredible tally of seven Australian Opens as well as four Wimbledons, three US Opens and a French Open.

4. Andy Murray: 3 majors Arguably Scotland's greatest ever sportsman (32) landed Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and the US Open in 2012. He has also finished runner-up in five Australian Opens and a French Open.

