Local golfers play in charity event for Canine Partners

Eyemouth and Duns golfers were involved in a Borders Texas Scramble played at Dunstanburgh Castle last Thursday in support of Canine Partners.

Assistance dog charity Canine Partners was chosen as Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club’s captain’s charity of the year, with local golfers taking part in the charity to raise awareness and funds.

As part of a number of events running throughout the year, the Borders Texas Scramble was played at Dunstanburgh Castle last week.

Twelve teams of four seniors, with each team having a player from Duns, Dunstanburgh Castle, Eyemouth and Kelso, played in beautiful sunny conditions. The winners were Norman Lowrie, Paul Stockdale, John Carrs and Bob Drennan with an impressive 59.1 points.

Steve Fear, Dunstanburgh Castle golf club’s captain, said he did not want his charity of the year to be a one-off golfing event and he thought the Borders Texas Scramble would be a good event to create awareness for the local North Northumberland and Scottish Borders Community Group.

Gus Macleod, captain of the seniors section at Dunstanburgh Castle, said this bi-annual event, alternating over a two-year period at each course had never previously had a charitable cause linked with it.

But it was thought this may create a precedent to help worthwhile charities in the future.

Canine Partners is a national charity which trains assistance dogs to transform the lives of people with disabilities, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks, including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and helping to undress a person.

The dogs can even help to load and unload a washing machine, fetch help in an emergency, and are taught to press and range of buttons and switches.

Golfers joined representatives of Canine Partners from the North Northumberland and Scottish Borders Community Group, including Susan Fulton from Lowick and canine partner Esther, to watch the contest.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the captain’s charity of the year,” said Susan.

“With teams from Duns, Eyemouth and Kelso playing, it spreads our coverage of what this wonderful charity does.”

For more information about Canine Partners, visit caninepartners.org.uk or contact Marjorie Johnston on 0776 761 7992 for more information locally.