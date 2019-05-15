Javelin success for Chirnside Chasers trio in Grangemouth

Over the weekend a number of Chirnside Chasers Javelin stars have been taking part in the Scottish Athletics East District Age Group Track and Field Championships held in Grangemouth.

On Sunday, Harris Ross was taking part in the boys under 13 age group Javelin. In near perfect conditions, with the sun shining, Harris managed to increase his personal best by nearly six metres with a best throw of 30.70m which was good enough for gold medal and to become East Districtc champion.

Keira McGregor

This was also good enough to break the Championship record for the event by over four metres.

This performance takes Harris to the top of the Scottish rankings for his age group in the javelin and incredibly into the top 15 for the whole of the UK.

Also on Sunday Keira McGregor was stepping up both an age group into the under 15’s but also throwing a heavier Javelin. Keira threw a great season opener of 21.32m which was good enough for silver medal and only missed out winning by a mere 64cm’s.

On the previous day, Tammi-Louise Hunter last years under 15 Scottish Champion took part in the Championships but was moving up to the Under 17 age group. She managed a best of the day of 26.90m which was good enough for third place and a bronze medal.

Tammi-Louise Hunter

It’s quite incredible that the Chasers had three athletes taking part in the Championships throwing the Javelin who returned with a gold, silver and bronze. This is all despite the fact that the club has NO throwing facilities at all for the athletes. All the athletes should be proud of what they achieved.

Away from the track and field champs on Saturday young Jake White finished a brilliant third place Saltire 2km trail race while Melanie Ellis incredibly completed her 24th marathon, this time the Holy Island Trail Marathon.