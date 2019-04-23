Garry Pearson not giving up title dream after Speyside non-finish

Duns driver Garry Pearson believes he is “still in the fight” for the 2019 KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) despite his non-finish at last weekend’s Speyside Stages in Elgin.

Pearson, along with co-driver Dale Bowen, returned an impressive performance over the first six stages of the ten-test event but turned his car over in the seventh stage, forcing him to retire.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a confidence-boosting start to his Scottish Rally Championship campaign on the opening round of the series in February, taking second place overall in his home event the Border Counties Rally.

After his non-finish in Elgin, Garry said: “I’m disappointed with how today has ended but there are some positives to take away from the weekend and that’s what I’m focusing on.

“To be setting fastest overall times is really encouraging so I just need to string it all together and get that win under my belt. If we can continue that, then the title isn’t as far away as it seems.”