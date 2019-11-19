Duns get bonus points despite away loss

Duns travelled to West Lothian to play old friends Linlithgow in their latest East 1 league fixture, and narrowly lost out 31-29.

Linlithgow took the lead after only two minutes from a penalty by their full back.

Duns scored the game’s first try when Ryan Burns slipped two tackles and crossed the line. Chip Brailsford converted.

Linlithgow narrowed the gap to 7-6 with a second penalty, before Duns scored their second try through Andrew Duff.

Just before the half hour mark Linlithgow took the lead with their first try of the game.

The conversion from in front of the posts was a formality, and Duns trailed by 12-13.

At this stage Duns were playing their best rugby of the game and Duff went over for his second try of the game. Michael Thomson converted.

19-13 to Duns at the break.

Richard Burns crashed over and Chip Brailsford converted to extend the lead to 26-13.

Linlithgow scored their second try. The conversion was missed, but a third penalty two minutes later reduced the deficit to 26-21.

A third try and conversion saw them regain the lead at 28-26.

Only five minutes remained when Duns were awarded a penalty on the home 22. Michael Thomson coolly slotted the three points and Duns again had the most slender of leads, but a late penalty for the hosts was scored and gave them the win.

Two bonus points for Duns were scant reward for what was a valiant, determined team effort.