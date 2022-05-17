Cornhill’s Binnie and Duns co-driver Mole finish fifth as Border Counties Rally returns

Elliot Payne and Patrick Walsh on their way to victory in Saturday's Border Counties Rally (Photo: Malcolm Almond/BTRDA)

The Border Counties Rally staged a comeback on Saturday following two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting and finishing in Jedburgh and taking in stages nearby, around Hawick and at Cardrona.

First to finish of the 58 drivers to complete the 42-mile gravel section of the 204-mile course, in a time of 37 minutes and 22 seconds, was North Yorkshire’s Elliot Payne, teamed up with Patrick Walsh, in his Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The 19-year-old took top spot by 14 seconds from County Durham’s David Henderson and East Ayrshire’s Chris Lees in their Fiesta R5.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole competing in 2022's Border Counties Rally on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Almond/BTRDA)

Number one seeds Stephen Petch and Michael Wilkinson, also from County Durham, finished third in 37:39 in their Fiesta WRC.

Harrogate’s Payne, a British Rally Championship competitor this season, was in the Borders to contest the MRF Tyres British Trial and Rally Driver Association Rally Series, part of the Jedburgh-based event for the first time since the early 1990s.

“That feels really good,” said Payne after picking up maximum points.

“We just came here to get points for the championship really, but it has played out well.

2022 Border Counties Rally runners-up David Henderson and Chris Lees in action on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Almond/BTRDA)

“We managed to keep our noses clean all day and we took a steady approach – no risks and no pressure from our side. There were no real moments.”Cornhill-on-Tweed’s Michael Binnie and Duns co-driver Claire Mole ended up fifth after losing ground during the rally’s concluding Riccarton stage, clocking 37:43 in their Mitsubishi Evo.

The revived rally, attracting a field of 73 competitors, with 15 retiring, was organised by Hawick and Border Car Club and new co-promoters Berwick and District Motor Club, with Glasgow’s Brick and Steel Construction Company rejoining as title sponsors.

It was also a round of both the SG Petch Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs Rally Championship and Motoscope Northern Historic Championship.