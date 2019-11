The Berwickshire Bonspiel took place recently at the Borders Ice Rink in Kelso.

Coldstream dominated the well-known and popular curling competition, with commanding victories over Duns and Chirnside meaning they amassed a vast 17 aggregate shots.

Earlston came second with 11 and Lauderdale were tied with Swinton in third.

Thanks were expressed to Ayton Castle for organising the the competition.