Chirnside Boxing Club host first home show of 2019

Chirnside Amateur Boxing Club hosted their first home show of 2019 at the weekend, and it was a big success.

There were 13 bouts, with ten taking place with at least one boxer coming from the Chirnside club. None of the fights were stopped early – which is a credit to head coach Martin Wood who matched the boxers.

AJ Cook (Chirnside) against Jayden Brown (Perth Railway).

Club president and coach Michael Black was full of praise for Martin, the boxers and the volunteers who made the day possible.

“It was a great day with 13 well matched fights,” he told the Berwickshire News.

“I would just like to thank all helpers and volunteers who help for nothing. It is really much appreciated.”

Michael added that all ten Chirnside boxers did themselves and their club proud, and thanked all visiting clubs as well. Mackays of Eyemouth, sponsors, were also in for praise, as were ‘U’ve pulled’ who provided food on the day.

The event was big for more than one reason, though, with Ben Grant (22), who has been at the club for 11 years, taking part in his last fight as a Chirnside club member before he goes off to join the navy.

Martin Wood added: “Ben has been an asset to the club. He is so dedicated to his training and sets the benchmark for kids to look up to.”