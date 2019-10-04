Antony leads in each of his races at Fife circuit

On a dry and warm evening, the stock car drivers were in fine form on Saturday at the Cowdenbeath Racewall in Fife.

There was some exciting racing – with Eyemouth driver Antony McAuliffe again in good form in his Formula II.

He continued where he left off the previous week, leading all of the races.

In heat one, he ended up in eighth place but then led heat two from start to finish.

The final was fast and exciting, with McAuliffe leading but slowly being caught.

It was only during the closing stages that he lost the lead and had to settle for second spot.

It turned out to be a similar story during the Grand National when his lead was slowly eroded away and, again, during the latter part of the race that he lost his lead and had to settle for the runners-up spot.

The main race of the night for the 1300 Saloons was their Scottish Championship and it attracted a healthy turn out of drivers, including the Earlston duo of Dougie Ford and Kieran Edgar.

Edgar started the race from row seven with Ford on row 8.

In a fast race, with a lot of place changing, Ford ended up in seventh place after a strong run.

In the races that followed, Edgar finished the first in fourth place with Ford just behind, while in the second, neither made it to the finish line. James Ellis, in the end, ran away with the 1300 Saloon Scottish Championship, while Liam McGill did likewise with his ORCi Stock Rod to win the Jane Burt Memorial Trophy.

The Stock Rod Allcomers races were dominated by lower grade drivers, with David Dignan and Steve Gunby winning – the latter picking up his first Stock Rod win.

Andy Ainslie and Adam Cockburn were having outings in the 2 Litre Saloons and Craig Haxton was having a run in one of Michael Bethune’s Stock Rods.

It turned out to be a busy night for Chris Burgoyne, who was racing in the Formula IIs and in the Jason Secker Saloon.

Liam McGill won the ORCi Stock Rod Jane Burt Memorial trophy while Stevie Honeyman won the 2 Litre Saloon final.

This week is going to be a busy one, with the Formula IIs and 2 Litre Saloons back in action. This time they are joined in the action by the Prostocks, Minis and Micro F2s.

The meeting starts at 5.30pm when the Micro F2 drivers roll out to get an action packed meeting under way.