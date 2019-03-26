Lauder travel to Gullane as Duns host rescheduled tournament

15 members of Lauder Golf Club Seniors enjoyed their Spring Outing at the weekend, playing Gullane Number three on Monday, March 25, for the Kerr Quaich.

Thanks were extended from the Lauder gents to all those who helped make it a wonderful day.

Captain Tom Crawford presented prizes to winner Les Mitchell, second Keith Ackerman, third Harry Moffat, best outward nine Nicki Hayes, best inward nine Jim Tough, nearest to the pin, who were Arch Anderson at the 13th and Keith Ackerman at the 15th.

Meanwhile, there was also action at Duns Golf Course.

With course in great condition, after a better weekend of weather, it was agreed that the snowed off third round of the Redpath Trophy would be rescheduled.

Division 1 winner and lgs with a 71-5 = 66 was club captain Dougal Affleck.

The club congratulated Dougal on a big effort.

The runner-up in the competition was A.Gotterson, with a net 69, while in third was Matty Whiteford with a net 69.

Division 2 results are as follows.

First was Alan Lugget with a net 72; second was Scott Childs with a net 74 and third was Ian Lothian with a net score of 74.

Duns club wished to make clear that spaces are still available for Winter open and Senior Pairs in early April.

If you are interested then have a look on the course’s website, which you can find at https://www.dunsgolfclub.com.