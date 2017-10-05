Great Scottish win for Sammi at Glasgow 10k

Berwickshire wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn was the first woman across the line in the 10K wheelchair race at the Great Scottish Run in wet and windy Glasgow on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Gordon finished second overall, 17 seconds behind men’s winner Sean Frame, who came home in 29 minutes and 28 seconds.

“I am happy considering the conditions and the time I did,” she said.

The World Para Athletics 100m and 200m champion finished second over the half marathon at the Simplyhealth Great North Run last month and was delighted to go one better on home territory.

“I always really enjoy it here,” she added after finishing Sunday’s race.

“There’s always a different feeling when you’re racing in Scotland. Sport always means that little bit more when you’re home.

“I’m always amazed how many people come out to race a 10k and a half marathon and it was great to see so many out to support despite the weather.”

Chris Thompson, 36, won the men’s half-marathon in 1:02.44, beating Scotland’s Callum Hawkins by 34 seconds, with Tsegai Tewelde in third place while Kenya’s Flomena Cheyech Daniel won the women’s race in 1:10.17. Fionnuala Ross was the best-placed Scot with a time of 1:14.26. Jo Pavey was seventh in 1:18.11.

Sammi’s victory came only a week after the former Earlston High School pupil lifted the Emirates Lonsdale Trophy as 2017 Scottish Sports Person of the Year at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in Edinburgh.

This week it was announced that she is one of four leading contenders to be shortlisted in the Young Sportswomen category at the 2017 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards in association with Vitality. The other three contenders are Freya Anderson (swimming), Ellie Downie (artistic gymnastics) and Millie Knight (para-skiing).

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious SWOTY Awards, which celebrate the outstanding contributions that elite athletes, coaches, community volunteers and inspirational women have made to sport.

The winners – drawn from the shortlists - will be announced on Thursday, October 26, at the awards evening in London.