Eyemouth & District ASC host Mighty Minnows Meet

Last Saturday saw Eyemouth & District ASC hosting their Mighty Minnows Meet at Eyemouth Leisure Centre, where 25 of their swimmers were joined by 76 swimmers from seven clubs from across the Borders and East Lothian.

Eyemouth swimmers performed extremely well winning eight gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals. The relay teams also excelled with four golds and one bronze.

Sunday saw Eyemouth swimmers in action again, representing their school at the East Lothian and Borders Schools Championships. Rebecca Cash, Ben Gillie and Grace Gillie all represented Eyemouth Primary with Ben securing a silver medal for his 100m IM.

Keira Pemble secured a gold in the 200m freestyle representing Chirnside Primary. Representing Eyemouth High, Chloe McCraw won a gold medal and two silvers, Nathan McCraw won silver in 100m back, Stuart Weeks won gold in 200m IM and 200m breast and Thomas Weeks won three silvers. Finally Mairi Pemble secured golds for her 400m and 200m freestyle and silver in the 100m freestyle.