Duns Castle all set for Cross Country and Team Event

Alick and Aline Hay of Duns Castle are very generously making their lovely parkland available for the Cross Country and Team event again this year, which is to be held on Sunday, March 10.

With the wonderful weather we have been having, the going is magnificent. The weather should also make it a more pleasant day for riders and spectators alike.

The Nursery, Novice and Open classes and last year’s new combined Novice/Open Team Event will run over the Novice course with one or two optional open jumps.

Entry Forms can be received from Doreen Calder 01361 882833 or found on the Duns Castle or Equitait Facebook page – be quick with the event taking place this Sunday!

SERC are organising a ride over the lovely surrounding countryside. The riders expressed great gratitude to the farmers for allowing this to take place. Entry for the ride can be organised through Peter Close 01289 386181.

The organisers are delighted that Harbro and Crabtree & Crabtree continue as the main joint sponsors and that a large number of local businesses are supporting the event with

secondary sponsorship.

There will be an open schooling day on Monday, March 11.