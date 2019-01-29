Duns ASC take two medals home from Lothian event

It was the younger section of Duns Amateur Swimming Club who headed over to the coast at the weekend for the Lothian Junior Graded Meet, writes Suzanne Lakie.

A team of nine brought home 17 personal bests, two medals and.. a speeding ticket!

Liam Warner (pictured right) is one of the youngster members of the team and he continues to see his medal haul increasing with every passing competition. This time he took home gold for his individual medley and silver for breastroke. A great result for Liam.

Tilly Lakie (also pictured right) achieved five second improvements in all of her events. Her strong swim in the 100 metre freestyle even saw her awarded with a speeding ticket for exceeding the capped race entry times.

A star in the making was Mia Trevarthen. Having not been with the club for long and swimming in her first ever competition, Mia knocked between three and 10 seconds off every one of her entry times – a fantasti achievement.

Zico and Elise Field (Zico pictured right), Tilly Webster, Charlotte Santini, Evie Lakie and Euan Warner made up the remainder of the team, showing continued improvement. Zico and Charlotte swam especially well, achieving personal bests in every race.

Duns ASC would like to thank Gordon Webster and Kirk Lakie for managing the team and the Lothian Region and the Mercat Gait Pool for hosting a well run and very enjoyable event.