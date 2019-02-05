DC Gymnastics to offer new pre school sessions

DC Gymnastics has continued expanding its gymnastics sessions for the Borders and Northumberland area, having launched weekly Pre School Gymnastics sessions in February 2019.

This has been possible as two additional staff are training, and will shortly qualify, as British Gymnastics (BG) Pre School Coaches.

Head coach Debbie Couch

Amy Skene and Becki Couch already run ‘Soft Play’ gymnastics sessions at DC Gymnastics’ dedicated gymnastics centre in Berwick, which have been warmly welcomed by both parents and children, but when they complete their latest BG course, they will be splitting Pre School back into two separate sessions.

The first being ‘Parent and Toddler’ sessions, which are similar to ‘Soft Play’. At Soft Play/Parent & Toddler Sessions, parent and child work together across the range of great equipment DC Gymnastics has at its centre.

Staff teach about safety on arrival, then, after warming up, children can swing on the bars, walk along the beam or bounce on the club’s sprung floors and tracks – supervised by the parents. In addition to parents, two qualified coaches will also be keeping a caring eye on the kids in the background.

At the end of each session Coaches often use bubbles and stickers, to say bye.

With the second type of session, ‘Independent Learning Pre School’, children come into the gym without their parents for a structured, coach-led pre school session. These sessions introduce gymnastics skills across all apparatus, are lots of fun and a great start to many a bright gymnastics future.

Choreography training for Women’s Artistic Competitions

In other DC Gymnastics-related news, Becki Couch is now in an intensive cycle of choreography training for gymnasts in DC Gymnastics Women’s Artistic and General Gymnastics Squads.

For these squads, competition in the region starts in late March, with Becki and each individual gymnast aiming to create a unique floor routine. These routines must match a wide range of skill requirements, be presented to music and recognise the importance of the aesthetics of the routines.

Becki Couch said: “It is one of my favourite bits of being a gymnastics coach.

“Working on unique floor routines, with unique individuals, is immensely rewarding as a coach, and great fun as well.”

Becki recently qualified as a Women’s Artistic Level 2 Coach (British Gymnastics) and attended a choreography masterclass in Birmingham, which was led by a world-renowned gymnastics choreographer.

You can find out more about DC Gymnastics via the club’s website https://www.dcgymnastics.shop or by calling 01289 303 459 / 07497 112 711.