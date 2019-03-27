DC Gymnastics' biggest ever squad win medals galore in Durham

DC Gymnastics entered 43 Gymnasts to a Tumbling competition on Saturday, hosted by Durham City Gymnastics Club.

This was the Berwick based club’s biggest ever entry to a single competition and it was an action-packed day, with every DC Gymnastics tumbler returning to their homes in Berwick, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders having done the area proud.

Several first-time competition experiences were completed, with that challenging first step onto the competition track now ‘in the bag’ for tumblers as young as seven.

With a total of 19 medals, across multiple levels of tumbling, DC Gymnastics made a great impression on the judges, many of whom they will meet again on the British and Scottish Tumbling circuits as the year progresses.

Although a friendly competition, it was judged to high standards, by widely respected British Gymnastics qualified judges from across the north of England.

Podium places were well earned and fought for hard by the tumblers from well-established clubs of Durham City Gymnastics Club, South Tyneside and Wakefield, all of which have great reputations in the Tumbling world.

The club’s head coach, Debbie Couch, wished to make special mention of gold medallists. Logan Roberts (Borders), Nikki Wright (Borders), Milly Sykes (Northumberland), Daniel Donkin (Northumberland), Leonnie Kelly (Borders), Archie Stevenson (Northumberland), Tanya Seaton (Northumberland), Imogen Meakin (Northumberland), Ebony De Oliveira (Northumberland), Maddie Rosher (Borders), Lizzie Foxton (Northumberland).

Finally, Debbie noted that Livvy Agnew (Northumberland) competed in FIG level, which is elite level, the first time ever for DC Gymnastics.

As the day drew to a close, a spectacular display was demonstrated by World Silver Medalist, Shanice Davison. Her courage, drive and skill a great inspiration for all.

DC Gymnastics had superb support from parents and guardians throughout the day, with many leaving the Berwick area as early as 5:30am. Supporters were not shy in being positively vocal, much appreciated by the gymnasts.