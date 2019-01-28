DC Gymnastics' Amber Turner wins National Young Volunteer award

On Saturday, January 26, Amber Turner (Berwick) was announced as the winner of the prestigious British Gymnastics National Young Volunteer of The Year 2018.

National recognition for Amber is a great personal achievement, with everyone who has contact with Amber knowing it is truly well deserved.

Amber Turner receives the award from BG Womens Artistic stars Kelly Simm, Claudia Fragapane and Mike Bushell (Presenter and the face of BBC Breakfast Sport)

Amber is now 16 years old, but started with DC Gymnastics as a six-year-old on the club's holiday programme, then moved into becoming a full member on a regular training program at the age of eight.

Her ability and determination rapidly led her into DC Gymnastics Competitive Pathways Programme, then Volunteering too at the age of 14, when she was able to take her first steps on the British Gymnastics Coach Qualification path.

She now coaches a minimum of six hours every week, 46 weeks per year, and is massively respected by those she coaches and her wider coaching team alike.

In addition to her time volunteering with DC Gymnastics, Amber trains as a tumbler herself 12 hours per week and competes as part of DC Gymnastics' competition squads, including at high profile competitions such as the Scottish Team Tumbling Championships.

Amber with her award. (More pictures in this week's Berwickshire News)

Amber likes gym for the fun, and says: “There are lots of fun people at the centre every time I train, 12 hours per week. That's great. Competing is great, but fun for me is where it all starts.”

Amber's gymnastics & competition highlights, in her own words, are: “Winning golds, having fun, enjoying great banter with other people in my group and seeing teammates be successful. We’re so proud when anyone makes it to the podium, but it’s the brilliant hours of fun before that, that I love most”.

Amber hopes to compete in 2019 as a Tumbler in British Gymnastics (BG) National Development Programme (NDP) Level 1, and is looking forward to what will be a challenging year. The Tumbling competitions are getting progressively harder every year, with some really demanding skills at all levels, and with ever more athletes taking up the power sport of tumbling, competitions are intense.

DC Gymnastics is actively working with Amber on the next step of her the British Gymnastics Coach Education programme, which is to complete BG’s Level 1 General Gymnastics Coaching course, then exam and qualification, within 2019.

Amber's Coaching style is uniquely warm, friendly, but deep in character. As an individual, she is a modest leader, but with inspirational determination. If Amber decides to pursue a coaching career after leaving school, there is the very real possibility of joining the DC Gymnastics coaching team as a member of paid staff, and training via the British Gymnastics Apprenticeship scheme for one or two years.

DC Gymnastics has already experienced great results from staff training via the British Gymnastics Apprenticeship scheme, with Amy Skene - business administrator and coach - having trained that way, and now full time employed in a uniquely balanced career, with great fun and people development on the one side of her career as a coach, and the challenges of Business Administration on the other side.

Amber's competition approach is one that is always focused on pushing the next skill hurdle she faces, no matter how challenging she personally finds a skill she will push through the challenge, conquering any fear that needs to be tackled, head on.

The British Gymnastics National Young Volunteer of The Year 2018 award is also a reflection of the supportive and developmental environment DC Gymnastics provides for everyone who passes through its British Gymnastics Dedicated Gymnastics Centre.

DC Gymnastics was nominated and shortlisted for the National Club of the year, and this year came joint second with another centre.

The competition for the British Gymnastics National Club of the year is always intense. Debbie Couch (Head Coach) said “To have been nominated and shortlisted from all the clubs in the UK was fantastic in itself, a very welcome recognition of the great work we do as the most northerly club in England. Although we are small in memberships compared with centres in more urban areas - the other nominees have 1,000-1,600 members and have gymnasts with some very impressive results to their credit - we are starting to make an impact at a national level in Tumbling, so we pack a lot of punch for a small centre, of which I am really, really proud.”

To find out more about DC Gymnastics please call the centre Tuesday or Thursday mornings - admin days - or email hello@dcgymnastics.co.uk / call 01289 303 459 / 07497 112 711 or visit their website https://www.dcgymnastics.shop/