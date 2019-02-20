Busy start to 2019 for Eyemouth and District ASC

It has been a busy start to 2019 for Eyemouth & District ASC, with swimmers representing the club at a number of competitions from novice to national levels.

The first competition of the year saw the club’s swimmers heading to round three of the East District Age Group Championships at Glenrothes with Chloe McCraw, Keira Pemble, Mairi Pemble, Stuart Weeks and Thomas Vassie all competing in 200 metre events.

It has been a busy start to 2019 for the club, with the next event - the Marlins competition - being hosted by the club on March 2

It was a tough competition with Eyemouth & District swimmers up against the top swimmers in the East District (covering Borders, Fife and Lothian) but they all did the club proud.

Next up saw Mairi Pemble head to Tollcross, Glasgow for the Scottish Schools Championships on January 26. Mairi qualified for this competition by winning gold in the 200 metre freestyle at the East Lothian and Borders Schools competition in November.

The top 20 swimmers in Scotland are then invited to compete in the overall Championships, so it was an incredible achievement for Mairi. She did well getting a small personal best time and improving her placing by one.

Not to be forgotten, the club’s younger swimmers were also in action that weekend heading to Prestonpans for the Lothian Junior Graded meet. 12 swimmers had a good day, setting 19 new personal bests, with some swimmers competing in new events for the first time. Medallists on the day were Flynn Beveridge (2 golds, 1 bronze), Nathan McCraw (1 silver, 1 bronze),

Archie Stevenson (2 silvers) and Eva Wealleans (1 gold).

The winning ways continued into February with the more experienced swimmers heading to Prestonpans again for ELST Age Groups. The 14 swimmers representing the club did brilliantly, setting 38 new personal bests over the course of the weekend. Four swimmers secured medals; Mairi Pemble (2 silvers), Nathan McCraw (bronze), Stuart Weeks (1 silver, 2 bronze) and Thomas Weeks (3 bronze).

The following weekend saw seven swimmers heading to the East District Age Group Championships final weekend. Alex Campbell, Chloe McCraw, Joshua Lowe, Keira Pemble, Mairi Pemble, Poppy Shaw and Stuart Weeks all did the club proud, setting ten new personal bests over the course of the weekend.

Wrapping up a busy two months, the club had 13 swimmers head to Prestonpans last weekend this time for the ELST novice meet. A successful morning saw Ben Gillie, Ben Wilson, Finty Gilmour, Flynn Beveridge, Grace Gillie, Keira Pemble, Libby Shaw and William Cowan all coming home with medals.