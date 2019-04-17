Borders tennis team successful at Inter-District Championships

The Tennis Borders junior district team had another successful campaign in the 44th Scottish Inter-District Championships held at Kilgraston School in Perthshire.

The four day residential tournament sees every district in Scotland enter a squad for the honour of being the overall junior national champions.

The young Borders team picked up victories over the East of Scotland, North East, Ayrshire and Highlands before losing out to tough opposition from Tayside and West of Scotland.

It meant that both the U18 and U15 teams finished up in 5th place overall, while the U12s were in 7th place. Once again, the Borders were the highest performing district amongst those who do not have indoor facilities.

District Coach for the event, Jonny Adamson, said: "There are so many encouraging aspects to take away from the tournament. Apart from the top two or three districts, we are now competing with other areas regularly. This is a huge improvement to a few years ago, where any victory and an avoidance of last place was considered a success.

"The group have worked incredibly hard over the last year and are making tennis their first sport. It is a big commitment but they all love their tennis and have gelled as a team really well.

"I suppose the only disappointing part is that we are another year into this tournament and the Borders still has no indoor facility for our juniors to call a home. 20 years has been a long wait. We need a commitment soon, or else we may not capitalise on this period of success."